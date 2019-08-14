Enabling digital transformation with managed cloud services

The Cloud Innovators Cloud Management

If you think of managed cloud services as a way to offload basic maintenance tasks to a third-party, you’re missing the value. The complexity and pace of digital business today demands more. If your managed services provider only knows what you know, and only performs tasks that you would otherwise perform, you are dooming your business to run in place, instead of moving forward.

The digital era calls for a new type of managed cloud services provider—one that offers counsel and advice in addition to maintenance and optimization.

In fact, IT leaders from some of the most innovative and tech-savvy companies turn to their managed cloud service provider to help guide their digital transformations

In this report, Frost & Sullivan shares results from a recent survey of IT decision-makers, to show how businesses rely on their managed cloud service providers to realize their digital transformation strategies.

