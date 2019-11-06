How microservices and containers change application delivery

"A container is just a collection of fundamental Linux concepts that have been around for a number of years, namely namespaces and cgroups. What that does is it allows us to isolate processes, along with networking and file systems," says Chris Greenwood, IBM’s container lead for its Cloud Advisory Services team, when speaking on the Cloud Innovators podcast series.

"Generally, the advantages are easiest to quantify for organisations that are already moving in the direction of DevOps development production. Now it’s very easy to get caught up in the technology itself, but what we really need to look at is the business benefit. The reason companies adopt DevOps is the faster release of new application features to production, better quality code, quicker innovation, and ultimately containers enable that by making the adoption of a microservices architecture much easier than would be otherwise."