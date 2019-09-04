The Cloud Innovators Cloud Management

Managing mission-critical applications in the cloud

CIO

According to IDG research, approximately 14% of businesses are now starting to move mission-critical applications to the cloud. This is a reality check for those commentators who long believed that cloud was a technology only to be used for test and development, or only existed for specific non-critical applications like email.

Indeed, increasingly organisations have come to realise that they need to migrate to the cloud the ‘crown jewels’ of their organisation, such as SCM and ERP, if they are to derive meaningful business insights from the data.

In this short video, Christy Lally explores how IT leaders proactively go about migrating and managing mission-critical business applications on the cloud, and how this process can ultimately enable true business innovation moving forwards.

Interested in how IBM can help you? Click here to schedule a consultation.

