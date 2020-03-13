Why do CIOs need a multicloud management platform?

As of today, approximately 85% of enterprises operate in a multicloud environment. And yet only 41% say they have a clearly defined multi-cloud strategy.

A lack of strategic management is a problem as organisations continue to push virtual machines (VMs) into the cloud and use them to leverage containers; and as workloads spread across a complex hybrid multicloud infrastructure. It’s also needed as companies look at ways to modernise their software engineering approach to leverage modern DevOps processes.

These changes encompass a move to consumption-based IT, which has a tremendous impact on the way services are delivered and managed. Consequently, CIOs are asking: ‘how can I modernise operations and manage them at the same time’; and ‘how do I build or buy platforms that appeal to developers, operations and the wider business?’

IBM’s Multi-Cloud Management Platform (MCMP) can answer these questions. The solution enables organisations to offer different digital experiences to IT and business stakeholders, providing dedicated roles-based interfaces and tools for the following groups:

Multi-cloud management for Developers

Developers want a frictionless, self-service, digital experience where they can use a UI, API or CLI to provision the resources they want, on the cloud of their choice.

MCMP enables them to do this easily using a consumption store, which provides automatic provisioning. Its console aggregates services from multiple cloud providers, so enterprises can manage their cloud consumption based on their contracted pricing with different CSPs. Developers can configure and order their infrastructure instances and monitor their order progress.

Multi-cloud management for DevOps

Secondly, DevOps teams, using the latest reliability engineering practices, want to rapidly deploy the code into production. MCMP features a DevOps console that enables them to easily provision their applications. It also helps them set up, configure and work on CI/CD toolchains and see the progress of their continuous delivery processes as they build, test and deploy their applications onto different cloud platforms.

Multi-cloud management for ITOps and Security

MCMP gives IT Operations (ITOps), who are familiar with traditional ITIL practices, an insight into the inventory and health of their applications across a hybrid IT environment. This enables managers to reconcile continuous delivery with traditional ITIL change release and configuration management. Additionally, ITOps is increasingly benefiting from AI technology, so MCMP offers a dedicated AIOps console.

Meanwhile, as code is continuously deployed into production, security officers want to make sure it’s continuously scanned for vulnerabilities, and MCMP provides tools to do this.

Multi-cloud management for CFOs

Finally, to support the CFO and financial analysts, MCMP offers a governance consoleto provide visibility and control over cloud costs, which can vary greatly. This provides the information they need to evaluate cloud costs against available budgets, helping teams optimise spend on cloud resources.

A comprehensive, unified approach

With MCMP, enterprises can deploy a single multi-cloud management capability that gives IT and business users the tools they need to manage data centre and multi-cloud resources. It helps accelerate the move to service-based, automated hybrid IT, and creates ongoing value for the business as it develops and deploys next-generation enterprise applications and technologies.

