Assembling your cloud orchestra

Operating in a multicloud environment is a reality for most enterprise functions today, though too often it happens in silos. Whether it’s human resources recruiting candidates, manufacturing tracking shipments or marketing enticing customers, business units often circumvent their own IT departments to directly access services on the cloud. Instead of ignoring or attempting to stifle organizational forays onto multiple clouds, IT needs to get better at facilitating, orchestrating and optimizing enterprise multicloud footing. Enterprises that assemble harmonized multicloud platforms now can position themselves for greater competitive advantage and lower costs. But it won’t be easy. Here, we provide a field guide outlining challenges, benefits and a clear path to successful multicloud management.

In this report:

  • How multicloud environments are proliferating in surveyed organizations
  • Benefits of multicloud management
  • An approach to managing multicloud environments
