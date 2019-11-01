Avoid these 5 mistakes when moving to the cloud

Failing to align their cloud and business strategy

It’s crucial that CIOs align their cloud strategy with the wider business agenda, and define clear and measurable goals. This encourages buy-in from the business and ensures that you have the right priorities, while making it easier to measure the success of the migration.

As Fatuma Mahad, former director for technology and operations at UCAS says, one way to measure this success is "to revisit your original strategic intent, but also look to what other benefits have you had. Have you had an improved customer satisfaction result and can that be linked back to you adopting cloud technologies?".