Episode 1: Start your cloud migration

Facing unprecedented technological, social and regulatory disruption, CIOs have to modernise their IT infrastructure to keep pace with the competition. Cloud computing is becoming pivotal to this business transformation, but how do these IT executives start their cloud journey out on the best footing?

In this first episode of the Cloud Innovators podcast series, our expert CIOs, analysts and IBM strategists discuss how to turn the ‘why’ of cloud into the ‘how’.

Let’s get started…

Contributors featured in this episode include:

  • Nicholas McQuire, VP for Enterprise Research at CCS Insight
  • Alex Farr, CIO for Strictly Education
  • Fatuma Mahad, former Director for Technology and Operations at the University and College Admissions Service
  • Alex Denley, Deputy Director of Innovation and Transformation at London South Bank University
  • Gaurav Mathur, Vice President and European leader for IBM services for Cloud Strategy

In the second episode of the podcast series, our experienced CIOs reveal how they themselves built and evolved their cloud strategies over time.

