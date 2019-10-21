Episode 1: Start your cloud migration

Facing unprecedented technological, social and regulatory disruption, CIOs have to modernise their IT infrastructure to keep pace with the competition. Cloud computing is becoming pivotal to this business transformation, but how do these IT executives start their cloud journey out on the best footing?

In this first episode of the Cloud Innovators podcast series, our expert CIOs, analysts and IBM strategists discuss how to turn the ‘why’ of cloud into the ‘how’.

Let’s get started…