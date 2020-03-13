Episode 2: Building your cloud strategy

CIO
23m listen time
2
19
Most CIOs are already working with a variety of cloud providers, and yet only approximately half admit to having a defined cloud strategy. This documentation is critical to aligning IT and business objectives, and adopting the most appropriate platforms and tools - but how do they build out that strategy? And what should it look like?
In this second episode of the podcast series, our experienced CIOs tackle those burning questions and reveal how they themselves built and evolved their cloud strategies over time.
Tune in to find out how you can do the same…
Contributors featured in this episode include:
In episode 3 of Cloud Innovators, the seasoned migration experts discuss how the migration process should work, from the role of testing and the importance of security to how CIOs work on migration day with the rest of the business.
In case you missed it, in the first episode of the podcast series our expert CIOs, analysts and IBM strategists discuss how to turn the ‘why’ of cloud into the ‘how’.