How do innovative CIOs get business value from the cloud?

The growth and maturity of cloud technologies has placed CIOs in an unprecedented position. Armed with these agile, scalable and cost-efficient infrastructures, IT chiefs are becoming strategic business leaders and innovators - not just the purveyors of technology.

In fact, cloud itself is no longer a discussion simply around data centres, or achieving cost savings. It has become a strategic, business conversation on the back of an important realisation. This is that, when implemented properly, such platforms can help provide customers and employees with exceptional experiences, enable organisations to move faster and act smarter using powerful new data insights. Or, in other words, about being better able to support wider business objectives.

"The word cloud was rarely used," said SGN Director of IT and Innovation Andrew Quail, when describing how he got boardroom support for his cloud strategy. "It was very much about what the IT department needs to do to support broader business strategy.”

However, in order to get the best value from cloud, CIOs must be prepared to work closely with stakeholders across the organisation. Success also lies in going outside the business to build productive vendor relationships. And thirdly, it involves looking within the IT organisation, to analyse the existing IT environment and identify gaps and opportunities that could come about through cloud adoption.