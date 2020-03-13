sponsored by

IBM

How to migrate to cloud with security and resilience in mind

CIO

3m read time

17

19

share

Most businesses recognise the advantages cloud infrastructure can provide, such as helping to streamline IT operations, increase flexibility and reduce costs. And yet a large proportion of workloads still remain on premise, or in collocation facilities controlled and managed by the business.

In other words, they are yet to be cloud-enabled, as security remains a key inhibitor to cloud adoption, particularly for critical workloads. In fact, an IBM study found that only a third of workloads have moved to the cloud, with many businesses reticent to move the remaining 67%: mission-critical workloads like ERP, CRM and BI.

So, how do you confidently move workloads to the cloud and maintain them with the sort of security and resilience you can get in-house?

Migrating while securing cloud workloads

Organisations feel they lack the sufficient protection to stop cyber-attacks and recover from them; manage their security policies and mitigate business risk. However, it is possible to get control of risk and security by implementing a cloud migration strategy with integrated tools that work across public and private clouds.

This can improve cloud resilience and security by providing analytics-based insights into cloud workflows. These can ensure adequate resources are provisioned; and they can also help provide the protection, detection, and response and recovery services to ensure critical business processes stay secure across hybrid or cloud estates.

Moving confidently to the cloud

There are many advantages of adopting such tools that enable you to integrate resilience and security into your cloud strategy. They enable you to:

  • Move workloads to virtually any cloud with confidence.
  • Develop a strategy for building security and resiliency into all phases of your cloud migration.
  • Enable a seamless migration with high availability.
  • Plan for business continuity during cloud migration and modernisation.
  • Check data integrity before and after migration.
  • Establish backup and recovery protocols in the event of data loss.

How IBM can help

IBM has helped enterprises migrate and modernise more than 100,000 workloads across multiple clouds, and can assist with a secure cloud migration strategy.

IBM Services for Cloud Migration teams up with clients to move workloads and applications to the right cloud environment, aligned to business goals. In so doing, we can give you the tools and expertise you need to integrate resilience and security into your cloud strategy.

For more information on how IBM can help you integrate resilience and security into your cloud strategy, click here.

Alternatively click here to schedule a consultation.

Jump to Top
share
Cloud Strategy & Migration

See all collections

You are here

1

Podcast

Episode 1: Start your cloud migration

Listen

You are here

2

Podcast

Episode 2: Building your cloud strategy

Listen

You are here

3

Article

How do innovative CIOs get business value from the cloud?

Read

You are here

4

Article

How should CIOs approach application modernisation?

Read

You are here

5

Article

How to develop a hybrid cloud security strategy

Read

You are here

6

White Paper

Assembling your cloud orchestra

Read

You are here

7

Podcast

Episode 3: Cloud migration: The who, the why and the what

Listen

You are here

8

Article

The 9 vital questions you must ask before cloud migration

Read

You are here

9

Article

Avoid these 5 mistakes when moving to the cloud

Read

You are here

10

Video

Unlocking business value from the cloud

Watch

You are here

11

Report

The holistic approach to multicloud for digital operations

View

You are here

12

White Paper

Avoiding the hidden stumbling blocks of cloud solutions

Read

You are here

13

Article

7 steps for CIOs to follow for application modernisation

Read

You are here

14

White Paper

Business transformation & agility across multicloud

Read

You are here

15

Video

Making a business case for cloud

Watch

You are here

16

Article

The three benefits of application modernisation

Read

You are here

17

Article

How to migrate to cloud with security and resilience in mind

Read

You are here

18

White Paper

The Key To Enterprise Hybrid Multi-cloud Strategy

Read

You are here

19

White Paper

Mitigating Risks in the Hybrid Multi-cloud Journey

Read

Copyright © 2020

IDG Communications, Inc.

Explore the IDG Network

Page Links

Page Links

Social Links

Sign up