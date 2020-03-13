How to migrate to cloud with security and resilience in mind

Most businesses recognise the advantages cloud infrastructure can provide, such as helping to streamline IT operations, increase flexibility and reduce costs. And yet a large proportion of workloads still remain on premise, or in collocation facilities controlled and managed by the business.

In other words, they are yet to be cloud-enabled, as security remains a key inhibitor to cloud adoption, particularly for critical workloads. In fact, an IBM study found that only a third of workloads have moved to the cloud, with many businesses reticent to move the remaining 67%: mission-critical workloads like ERP, CRM and BI.

So, how do you confidently move workloads to the cloud and maintain them with the sort of security and resilience you can get in-house?

Migrating while securing cloud workloads

Organisations feel they lack the sufficient protection to stop cyber-attacks and recover from them; manage their security policies and mitigate business risk. However, it is possible to get control of risk and security by implementing a cloud migration strategy with integrated tools that work across public and private clouds.

This can improve cloud resilience and security by providing analytics-based insights into cloud workflows. These can ensure adequate resources are provisioned; and they can also help provide the protection, detection, and response and recovery services to ensure critical business processes stay secure across hybrid or cloud estates.

Moving confidently to the cloud

There are many advantages of adopting such tools that enable you to integrate resilience and security into your cloud strategy. They enable you to:

Move workloads to virtually any cloud with confidence.

Develop a strategy for building security and resiliency into all phases of your cloud migration.

Enable a seamless migration with high availability.

Plan for business continuity during cloud migration and modernisation.

Check data integrity before and after migration.

Establish backup and recovery protocols in the event of data loss.

How IBM can help

IBM has helped enterprises migrate and modernise more than 100,000 workloads across multiple clouds, and can assist with a secure cloud migration strategy.

IBM Services for Cloud Migration teams up with clients to move workloads and applications to the right cloud environment, aligned to business goals. In so doing, we can give you the tools and expertise you need to integrate resilience and security into your cloud strategy.

For more information on how IBM can help you integrate resilience and security into your cloud strategy, click here.

Alternatively click here to schedule a consultation.