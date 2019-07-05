The Cloud Innovators Cloud Strategy & Migration

Making a business case for cloud

How Tribune Publishing cost justified their move to Cloud

Which of your applications should move to the cloud? Is public, private, or hybrid cloud the right choice?

And should you use containers, or Platform-as-a-Service technologies? Whether you’re trying to optimize your existing landscape, strengthen your foundation, or innovate with newer technologies that are delivered via cloud platforms, you need to know where to start.

In this webcast, hear how IBM helped The Tribune Publishing Company build an effective plan to accelerate their digital transformation. Learn how IBM can also help you analyze your full portfolio, identify opportunities to optimize and automate your infrastructure and determine which applications to move, and the potential business value.

