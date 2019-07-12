The 9 vital questions you must ask before cloud migration

Moving IT workloads to the cloud has become a key CIO priority. The latest RightScale State of the Cloud report suggests that it’s the second highest priority for CIOs in 2019, behind only optimising costs for existing cloud use, while research from MarketsandMarkets predicts the cloud migration market will grow a quarter (24.5%) in the years between 2017 and 2022.

Yet while organisations are looking for the most effective cloud migration strategy, many are still finding their migration projects fail, or come in significantly over budget. Indeed, in one 2018 Forrester survey, 40% of businesses questioned admitted that their cloud migration costs were higher than expected.

However, these risks can be mitigated or avoided outright by finding the right process and ensuring that cloud and business strategies align. It’s all a matter of asking yourself the right questions, as we investigate below: