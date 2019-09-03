Unlocking business value from the cloud

CIO
How do Chief Information Officers get true business value from their cloud investments? That is not an easy question to answer, especially given the complexities of cloud, the potential costs involved, the multi-disciplinary skills required and the challenge of coordinating successful migration projects.
In this short video, IBM’s Gaurav Mathur offers advice on how CIOs can start getting real value from the cloud, including:
Cloud Strategy & Migration
