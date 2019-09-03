The Cloud Innovators Cloud Strategy & Migration

Unlocking business value from the cloud

CIO

4m watch time

10

17

share

How do Chief Information Officers get true business value from their cloud investments? That is not an easy question to answer, especially given the complexities of cloud, the potential costs involved, the multi-disciplinary skills required and the challenge of coordinating successful migration projects.

In this short video, IBM’s Gaurav Mathur offers advice on how CIOs can start getting real value from the cloud, including:

  • The importance of aligning IT and business objectives
  • From 'quick wins' to longer-term projects - how you get ROI from the cloud
  • Why you need to constantly iterate with your cloud project
  • How IBM Services can help CXOs develop and implement cloud strategies

Interested in how IBM can help you? Click here to schedule a consultation.

Jump to Top
share

Cloud Strategy & Migration

See all in collection

You are here

1

Podcast

Episode 1: Start your cloud migration

View

You are here

2

Podcast

Episode 2: Building your cloud strategy

View

You are here

3

How do innovative CIOs get business value from the cloud?

View

You are here

4

How should CIOs approach application modernisation?

View

You are here

5

How to develop a hybrid cloud security strategy

View

You are here

6

White Paper

Assembling your cloud orchestra

View

You are here

7

The 9 vital questions you must ask before cloud migration

View

You are here

8

Podcast

Episode 3: Cloud migration: The who, the why and the what

View

You are here

9

Avoid these 5 mistakes when moving to the cloud

View

You are here

10

Video

Unlocking business value from the cloud

View

You are here

11

Report

The holistic approach to multicloud for digital operations

View

You are here

12

White Paper

Avoiding the hidden stumbling blocks of cloud solutions

View

You are here

13

White Paper

Business transformation & agility across multicloud

View

You are here

14

Video

Making a business case for cloud

View

You are here

15

7 steps for CIOs to follow for application modernisation

View

You are here

16

The three benefits of application modernisation

View

You are here

17

How to migrate to cloud with security and resilience in mind

View

Copyright © 2019

IDG Communications, Inc.

Explore the IDG Network

Page Links

Page Links

Social Links

Sign Up