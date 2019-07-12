Manage mission-critical workloads in the cloud the smart way

This makes sense. With demanding workloads like SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA, on-premise deployment involves huge upfront investments and numerous challenges in both implementation and management. Take them to the cloud however, and you have applications with the potential to flex and scale, deployable without that initial cost. Being able to consume resources as and when you need them makes the applications more cost-efficient and helps accelerate speed to ROI. Running on a cloud-based platform also makes these heavyweight applications more accessible to organisations, without requiring the budget or technical resources to run them in-house.

Yet there’s more to this than a simple ‘lift and shift’ approach. In the words of IBM Fellow, Bala Rajaraman , ‘the biggest challenge when you move more and more critical workloads into the cloud is the question of management. It’s how do you do policy-based governance? It’s how do you place workloads in the right place based on enterprise constraints? It’s how do you monitor workloads that are distributed across multiple environments?’