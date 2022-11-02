CIO LL Middle East

Andrea Benito, Editor for CIO Middle East, talks with tech professionals and providers about new products, strategies, innovations and more in the IT community.

SASE Reality Check: Security and SD-WAN Integration Journey
BrandPost Sponsored by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

By: Nav Chander, Head of Service Provider SD-WAN/SASE Product Marketing at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. Today, enterprises can start their SASE implementation by adopting a secure SD-WAN solution with integrated software security functions such as NGFW, IDS/IPS, DDoS detection, and protection.
Nov, 1 2022
Teraco and VMware are Taking a New Approach to Support the Efforts of South Africa’s Cloud Innovators in Their Quest to Achieve Zero Carbon Emissions
BrandPost Sponsored by VMware

With its heavy reliance on coal fired power plants, significant geographical barriers, and a nascent sustainability and regulatory environment, sub-Saharan Africa presents VMware Cloud Verified partners that want to achieve the VMware Zero Carbon Committed distinction with significant challenges. Now there is a solution.
Nov, 1 2022
Menora Mivtachim goes digital to speed up pension transfers
Feature

The Israeli insurance company has transformed its customer experience for the least IT-literate segment of the population — the elderly. CIO Moshe Morgenstern shares lessons learned for those seeking to serve this growing market.
By Inna LazarevaNov, 1 2022
CIOs rethink how they hire for hard-to-fill IT roles
Feature

A willingness to consider far-flung candidates and offering meaningful work are just two of the ways IT leaders are getting more strategic about addressing IT hiring challenges.
By Johanna AmbrosioNov, 1 2022
What a Combined Broadcom and VMware Can Deliver to Our Customers
BrandPost Sponsored by Broadcom Software

By Hock Tan, Broadcom President & CEO – Over the last several weeks, I have had the opportunity to visit with Broadcom customers around the world to discuss what’s on the horizon as they navigate increasingly complex IT operating environments. During these visits, I’ve also answered their questions and shared our vision of what a combined Broadcom and VMware will look like following the close of the transaction.
Oct, 31 2022
7 hard truths of business-IT alignment
Feature

Think you’re just responsible for technology? You’re wrong. Here’s what IT leaders need to accept and act on to help get business-IT alignment right.
By Minda ZetlinOct, 31 2022
How to prepare for your first CIO role
Feature

Don’t jump into your first CIO role cold. Instead, you should explore your organization, volunteer for external opportunities and build your profile to hit the ground running in the first 90 days.
By Doug DrinkwaterOct, 28 2022
What transformational leaders too often overlook
Opinion

You can’t innovate without a strong foundation. That’s why it’s vital to think strategically about IT infrastructure — and to get your C-suite colleagues and board members too as well.
By Thornton MayOct, 28 2022