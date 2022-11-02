IDG
Andrea Benito, Editor for CIO Middle East, talks with tech professionals and providers about new products, strategies, innovations and more in the IT community.
JetBlue optimizes data operations with shift to the cloudAfter struggling with an on-premises data warehouse, the airlines has unlocked self-service reporting and the power of machine learning by migrating its data to the cloud.
What digital business acceleration means for Gulfstream Aerospace’s CIOSheryl Bunton, SVP and CIO of business jet aircraft manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace, spoke during a recent CIO Leadership Live session about digital business acceleration, intentional progression, and IT's agility layer.
How to launch—and scale—a successful AI pilot projectFor enterprise AI projects, the proof is in the pilot. Here’s how four enterprise IT leaders set themselves up for success.
BrandPost Sponsored by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
SASE Reality Check: Security and SD-WAN Integration JourneyBy: Nav Chander, Head of Service Provider SD-WAN/SASE Product Marketing at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. Today, enterprises can start their SASE implementation by adopting a secure SD-WAN solution with integrated software security functions such as NGFW, IDS/IPS, DDoS detection, and protection.
BrandPost Sponsored by VMware
Teraco and VMware are Taking a New Approach to Support the Efforts of South Africa’s Cloud Innovators in Their Quest to Achieve Zero Carbon EmissionsWith its heavy reliance on coal fired power plants, significant geographical barriers, and a nascent sustainability and regulatory environment, sub-Saharan Africa presents VMware Cloud Verified partners that want to achieve the VMware Zero Carbon Committed distinction with significant challenges. Now there is a solution.
Menora Mivtachim goes digital to speed up pension transfersThe Israeli insurance company has transformed its customer experience for the least IT-literate segment of the population — the elderly. CIO Moshe Morgenstern shares lessons learned for those seeking to serve this growing market.
CIOs rethink how they hire for hard-to-fill IT rolesA willingness to consider far-flung candidates and offering meaningful work are just two of the ways IT leaders are getting more strategic about addressing IT hiring challenges.
BrandPost Sponsored by SAP
Avoiding a Stay at a Haunted Hotel And Why We Need a Travel App for ThatIn keeping with the spirit of Halloween, here are some scary stories about a couple of haunted hotels in San Francisco – and why a mobile travel app that notifies users of such places is much needed.
BrandPost Sponsored by Broadcom Software
What a Combined Broadcom and VMware Can Deliver to Our CustomersBy Hock Tan, Broadcom President & CEO – Over the last several weeks, I have had the opportunity to visit with Broadcom customers around the world to discuss what’s on the horizon as they navigate increasingly complex IT operating environments. During these visits, I’ve also answered their questions and shared our vision of what a combined Broadcom and VMware will look like following the close of the transaction.
Cloud spending forecast to grow despite faltering global economySpending on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) is expected to grow the most, with platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) showing signs of slowdown, Gartner reports.
7 hard truths of business-IT alignmentThink you’re just responsible for technology? You’re wrong. Here’s what IT leaders need to accept and act on to help get business-IT alignment right.
Product manager salary: Pay range factors, tips for making moreWhile salaries vary across companies and industries, certain factors universally impact product manager pay, and there are tips that can help you boost your compensation.
BrandPost Sponsored by Commercetools
How online retailers can harness live shopping on social media with modern commerce — and boost massive growth
Macroeconomic jitters further slow AWS growth in Q3Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 marks AWS’ slowest expansion in the last few quarters.
How to prepare for your first CIO roleDon’t jump into your first CIO role cold. Instead, you should explore your organization, volunteer for external opportunities and build your profile to hit the ground running in the first 90 days.
What transformational leaders too often overlookYou can’t innovate without a strong foundation. That’s why it’s vital to think strategically about IT infrastructure — and to get your C-suite colleagues and board members too as well.
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software
Why Terminal Emulation is One of Your Business’s Most Critical ToolsWhy IT leaders can’t afford to overlook terminal emulation any longer — and what steps to take next.
ServiceNow buoyant about growth despite economic headwindsThe company remains confident of posting strong revenue numbers for the rest of the year despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions.
