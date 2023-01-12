As organizations accelerate and expand their digital transformation initiatives, they’ve discovered that traditional work models simply aren't nimble or adaptive enough to keep pace. Welcome to the “new work,” which represents a fundamental shift in the workplace to enable new skills and worker experiences, embrace human-machine collaboration, and support an intelligent and dynamic environment that’s unbounded by time or physical space. In this episode of The New Work podcast, hosted by Martin Veitch, guests Toni Vanwinkle, vice president of Digital Workplace Experience at Adobe, and Nicole Herskowitz, vice president for Microsoft Teams and the M365 Platform at Microsoft, discuss changing work models and how IT organizations must evolve to support these shifts.