IDG TECHtalk Voices
Managing the whole lifecycle for human and machine authenticationBeyond FIDO and device authentication…
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Data tokenization: A new way of data maskingReplacing sensitive data with tokenization technologies offers numerous security and compliance advantages for enterprises.
Feature
How a new tech-based Swedish payments authority will fight grant fraudEvery year, around $1.8 billion (SEK18 billion) is incorrectly paid out of welfare systems in Sweden. But with the use of automation and data analytics, payments will be centralized and monitored at a new IT-based authority.
News
Oracle to launch two sovereign cloud regions for the European UnionThe first two Oracle sovereign cloud regions for the EU will be located in Germany and Spain, with operations and support restricted to EU residents and specific EU legal entities.
Feature
7 tips for improving IT resilience in the digital eraIn today’s IT world, resiliency means having the ability to deal with disruption without business interruption — all while delivering the experience users have come to expect from their tech.
Feature
Unknown unknowns: CIOs prep for the next major business disruptionThe pandemic has motivated IT leaders to rethink their approach to business continuity to ensure organizational resilience in the face of any future business existential event.
Feature
IT leaders rethink the people part of business continuityIn an era of increasingly dispersed workforces, CIOs are grappling with how to help IT staff in peril — and keep the business moving forward when events disrupt employees’ ability to work.
Feature
Mount Sinai’s journey to secure health data in the cloudTo better secure its data, the healthcare provider is moving key business and clinical apps to the cloud — and is auditing its encryption systems in advance of the quantum threat.
Feature
The 10 biggest issues IT faces todayEconomic, market, and worldwide turbulence continue to reshape the CIO agenda as priorities shift mid-year.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Moving beyond usernames and passwordsIT and security teams need to shore up this most basic form of access to guard against new and ever-evolving security risks.
Opinion
5 challenges for securing the futureEveryone has a role in cybersecurity today; working together to address these challenges will materially reduce risk.
Interview
Sandbox AQ CEO: Enterprises must prep for quantum threatsThe Google spin-off’s CEO Jack Hidary talked with CIO.com about Sandbox AQ’s plans for developing enterprise software based on AI and quantum tech and what CIOs should expect from a post-RSA future.
Interview
European cloud project Gaia-X is stuck in the concept stageThe European cloud project Gaia-X launched in 2019 with great fanfare. However, for Volker Pfirsching, partner at Arthur D. Little, the project is so far more an idea than a concrete plan.
News
Did SAP spy on its employees, German union asksThe service sector union Ver.di has made public an internal data leak at SAP. Sensitive information from the workforce is said to have been widely accessible.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Corporate defenses must step up to meet a changing geopolitical landscapeIT and security teams must stay more vigilant than ever to protect against threats from both from the hacker community and government-backed organizations.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Business continuity planning: A proactive approach to threat managementAssessing the threat landscape and putting a plan in place can help you build operational resiliency against geopolitical and other potentially disruptive events.
News
Sandbox AQ is Alphabet’s new bet on the future of quantum cryptographyGoogle’s parent has spun out a team working on novel encryption and navigation systems using quantum techniques.
Feature
State of the CIO, 2022: Focus turns to IT fundamentalsCIOs are once again walking a tightrope between innovation and operational excellence—this time, buoyed by strong LOB alliances and a lingering pandemic glow.
CDO at the Center
3 factors impacting your cloud securityAs more organizations move to cloud solutions, CIOs need to rethink how they monitor for vulnerabilities and adopt more modern security postures.
Feature
Companies step up help for Ukraine-based IT staffAs the conflict has dragged on, focus has shifted from aiding evacuation to providing support for those remaining in-country.
