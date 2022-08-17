Security

7 tips for improving IT resilience in the digital era
Feature

7 tips for improving IT resilience in the digital era

In today’s IT world, resiliency means having the ability to deal with disruption without business interruption — all while delivering the experience users have come to expect from their tech.
By Mary PrattJul, 11 2022
Moving beyond usernames and passwords
IDG TECHtalk Voices

Moving beyond usernames and passwords

IT and security teams need to shore up this most basic form of access to guard against new and ever-evolving security risks.
By Rick GrinnellJun, 9 2022
5 challenges for securing the future
Opinion

5 challenges for securing the future

Everyone has a role in cybersecurity today; working together to address these challenges will materially reduce risk.
By Thornton MayJun, 2 2022
Sandbox AQ CEO: Enterprises must prep for quantum threats
Interview

Sandbox AQ CEO: Enterprises must prep for quantum threats

The Google spin-off’s CEO Jack Hidary talked with CIO.com about Sandbox AQ’s plans for developing enterprise software based on AI and quantum tech and what CIOs should expect from a post-RSA future.
By Peter SayerMay, 4 2022
Did SAP spy on its employees, German union asks
News

Did SAP spy on its employees, German union asks

The service sector union Ver.di has made public an internal data leak at SAP. Sensitive information from the workforce is said to have been widely accessible.
By Martin BayerApr, 21 2022
3 factors impacting your cloud security
CDO at the Center

3 factors impacting your cloud security

As more organizations move to cloud solutions, CIOs need to rethink how they monitor for vulnerabilities and adopt more modern security postures.
By Anna FrazzettoMar, 18 2022
BrandPosts Learn More
×

BrandPosts are written and edited by members of our sponsor community. BrandPosts create an opportunity for an individual sponsor to provide insight and commentary from their point-of-view directly to our audience. The editorial team does not participate in the writing or editing of BrandPosts.