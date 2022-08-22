Software Development

5 keys to a successful API strategy
Feature

Application programing interfaces are proving vital to driving efficiencies and value in today’s digital business world. Here’s how strategic use of APIs can pay dividends at your organization.
By Bob ViolinoJul, 13 2022
12 tips for achieving IT agility in the digital era
Feature

The pandemic has proved IT agility is an existential imperative. IT leaders versed with agile transformation share tips for speeding up IT’s ability to create business value and navigate change.
By Stephanie OverbyJun, 15 2022
Rekindling the thrill of programming
Opinion

Coding can be tedious, dreary, and stressful. Zooming out to reflect on how extraordinary software programming is can bring back the wonder.
By Matthew TysonJun, 10 2022
Five areas where EA matters more than ever
Feature

Businesses are employing enterprise architecture to improve product delivery, risk management, and even employee retention, among other business-critical uses.
By Robert ScheierMay, 18 2022
The technologist’s classic blunder
Opinion

Steve Jobs fell for it, so did Steve Sewell, founder of Builder.io, among countless others. But avoiding it takes just a simple mindset shift.
By Matthew TysonMay, 13 2022
Scrumfall: When Agile becomes Waterfall by another name
IDG TECHtalk Voices

Businesses reasserting outdated development principles are undoing not only the promised product benefits of Agile, but also its human-centric principles. It’s time to recommit.
By Jeremy DuvallApr, 25 2022
The hard truth about lifecycle management
Opinion

Lifecycle management should head off crises in the making but doesn’t. Instead, consider ‘version currency management’ and stave off catastrophe by being tactical about keeping systems current.
By Bob LewisMar, 10 2022
