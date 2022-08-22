Software Development
IDG TECHtalk Voices
The quick guide to secrets management in the enterpriseIt pays to centralize management of the tools, methods, and credentials used to access apps, services, and all other parts of the IT ecosystem.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
The experience economy, the ecosystem mandate, and why API design may be the key to competitive advantageAs the experience economy and API economy collide, enterprise leaders must take a proactive approach and embrace a little-known but deeply rooted technical discipline.
Feature
5 keys to a successful API strategyApplication programing interfaces are proving vital to driving efficiencies and value in today’s digital business world. Here’s how strategic use of APIs can pay dividends at your organization.
Interview
Sentry’s David Cramer on bootstrapping a unicornThe CTO and co-founder discusses building a startup, focusing on developer experience, automating QA, and optimizing for shipping new features.
Feature
12 tips for achieving IT agility in the digital eraThe pandemic has proved IT agility is an existential imperative. IT leaders versed with agile transformation share tips for speeding up IT’s ability to create business value and navigate change.
Opinion
Rekindling the thrill of programmingCoding can be tedious, dreary, and stressful. Zooming out to reflect on how extraordinary software programming is can bring back the wonder.
Interview
Priceline CTO Marty Brodbeck on improving developer experienceLike many organizations, Priceline sought flexibility and agility in the cloud. For CTO Marty Brodbeck achieving that meant listening to what developers needed to be successful.
Feature
What is product lifecycle management? Organizing the development processProduct lifecycle management (PLM) is a discipline for managing the lifecycle of a product, encompassing processes and software systems for tracking and improving every development phase, from product ideation to manufacturing to retirement.
Feature
Five areas where EA matters more than everBusinesses are employing enterprise architecture to improve product delivery, risk management, and even employee retention, among other business-critical uses.
Opinion
The technologist’s classic blunderSteve Jobs fell for it, so did Steve Sewell, founder of Builder.io, among countless others. But avoiding it takes just a simple mindset shift.
News
vFunction tool assesses technical debt for app modernizationvFunction Assessment Hub is aimed at IT decision makers, providing a technical debt score highlighting the complexity of the legacy application code and risk factors associated with it.
News
Open Group goes modular with 10th edition of TOGAF standardThe 10th edition of the popular enterprise architecture framework focuses on improving usability for a wider range of enterprises.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Scrumfall: When Agile becomes Waterfall by another nameBusinesses reasserting outdated development principles are undoing not only the promised product benefits of Agile, but also its human-centric principles. It’s time to recommit.
Feature
7 hot infrastructure and operations trends — and 7 going coldWhen it comes to infrastructure and production systems, stability is king. And yet change persists, as organizations seek greater security and faster speeds — without sacrificing reliability.
Interview
South Africa’s Discovery drives customer loyalty via RPA, APIsCIO Nadira Misthry explains how Discovery’s Vitality medical aids rewards programme is leveraging emerging technologies to improve customer experience, better integrate with partners, and update their systems.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
My company doubled in size in 2021. Here’s what I learned about diversity in hiring.A critical need to hire more software engineers was an opportunity to increase the diversity of our teams. But the pool of applicants showed the depth of the challenge.
Opinion
The hard truth about lifecycle managementLifecycle management should head off crises in the making but doesn’t. Instead, consider ‘version currency management’ and stave off catastrophe by being tactical about keeping systems current.
Feature
How Australia’s Trade Ledger built its cloud-based softwareLending software-as-a-service provider Trade Ledger shares lessons learned in using a microservices architecture to build its cloud application.
Feature
Experian DataLabs sees future in no-code AIThe credit reporting company’s DataLabs unit seeks opportunities to disrupt and transform its business with data.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
6 ways to bridge the customer-engineer gapThese best practices will enable engineers and their internal stakeholders to create closer connections to customers.
