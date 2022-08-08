Vendors and Providers
Feature
Cloud PC preps Grant Thornton for hybrid futurePandemic wins in the cloud have pushed the UK-based accounting firm to bet on desktop as a service as part of an accelerated transformation that sees IT freed up to better address analytics and AI.
News
Oracle Fusion Sales aims to automate repetitive sales tasksThe new version of Oracle Fusion Sales has added smart recommendations, helping it compete with rival CRM applications.
News
SAP Q2 results a mixed bagDespite SAP’s cloud revenue going from strength to strength, the war in Ukraine continues to negatively impact the company’s bottom line.
case study
Progress report: A CIO’s cloud migration journey to S/4HANAGerman retail cooperative ANWR Group has rebuilt its ERP system in the SAP cloud. But over nearly two years, CIO Sven Kulikowsky has had to navigate a series of challenges with the core system.
News
MuleSoft extends automation capabilities with new RPA toolNo longer just an API management platform, MuleSoft is expanding into new areas of workflow automation.
Feature
How to find the best resume writing service for youIf you’ve been putting off updating your resume and LinkedIn profile, now’s the time to take it in hand. Getting professional help is the first step for busy executives.
Feature
Wells Fargo prepares to take a quantum leapThe financial institution is researching the possibilities of quantum computing and validating use cases for the coming quantum disruption. As CIO Chintan Mehta puts it, “Not engaging is not an option.”
Feature
IBM CIO Kathryn Guarini on being IBM’s first customerAfter years in IBM’s Research Division, Guarini is taking her expertise in developing emerging technologies to the realities of the business in a role that blends vendor and client.
Interview
Priceline CTO Marty Brodbeck on improving developer experienceLike many organizations, Priceline sought flexibility and agility in the cloud. For CTO Marty Brodbeck achieving that meant listening to what developers needed to be successful.
News
ServiceNow targets procurement workflow automationServiceNow is putting the spotlight on the Procurement Service Management capabilities of its San Diego software release.
News
Tableau adds data storytelling to its revamped cloud platformThe Salesforce company wants to make data more accessible with a set of self-service tools built into its new-look Tableau Cloud platform.
News
IBM adopts ‘Rise with SAP’ for internal ERP cloud moveIBM will also offer to host clients’ S/4HANA systems on Power servers under the Rise umbrella.
News
SAP trials meeting-free FridaysCIO Florian Roth’s team was one of the first to adopt the Friday focus on deep work.
News
ServiceNow grows 27% despite significant global challengesServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said that global challenges like the war in Ukraine “have underscored the urgency of investment in digital business.”
News
Salesforce extends Flow automations across Mulesoft, Slack and TableauThe CRM giant is looking to help customers automate workflows and trigger actions across its growing range of applications using Flow.
News
Cloud momentum sees SAP start the year strongThe German software company started the financial year with strong cloud revenue, but it recognized that exiting the Russian market will impact its bottom line.
News
SAP is holding data for Russian customersShortly before the support freeze for Russian cloud customers, SAP offered to move their data abroad for free.
Feature
SAP at 50: The software group is at a crossroadsSAP made German software history, but the company is facing a number of new challenges. Now the young management team around CEO Christian Klein has to prove itself.
News
IBM’s z16 mainframe boasts on-chip AI accelerationIBM says the z16’s security features also help protect enterprises from the ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ threat of quantum attacks.
Feature
Microsoft to optimize process automation stack with Minit acquisitionDays after Celonis acquired a company to boost its offering on Microsoft’s Power Platform, Microsoft has made a process mining acquisition of its own.
AWS and Lacework
