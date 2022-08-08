Vendors and Providers

Cloud PC preps Grant Thornton for hybrid future
Pandemic wins in the cloud have pushed the UK-based accounting firm to bet on desktop as a service as part of an accelerated transformation that sees IT freed up to better address analytics and AI.
By Paula RooneyAug, 8 2022
SAP Q2 results a mixed bag
Despite SAP’s cloud revenue going from strength to strength, the war in Ukraine continues to negatively impact the company’s bottom line.
By Charlotte TruemanJul, 21 2022
How to find the best resume writing service for you
If you’ve been putting off updating your resume and LinkedIn profile, now’s the time to take it in hand. Getting professional help is the first step for busy executives.
By Maryfran JohnsonJun, 18 2022
Wells Fargo prepares to take a quantum leap
The financial institution is researching the possibilities of quantum computing and validating use cases for the coming quantum disruption. As CIO Chintan Mehta puts it, “Not engaging is not an option.”
By Poornima ApteJun, 17 2022
IBM CIO Kathryn Guarini on being IBM’s first customer
After years in IBM’s Research Division, Guarini is taking her expertise in developing emerging technologies to the realities of the business in a role that blends vendor and client.
By Sarah K. WhiteJun, 10 2022
Cloud momentum sees SAP start the year strong
The German software company started the financial year with strong cloud revenue, but it recognized that exiting the Russian market will impact its bottom line.
By Charlotte TruemanApr, 25 2022
SAP at 50: The software group is at a crossroads
SAP made German software history, but the company is facing a number of new challenges. Now the young management team around CEO Christian Klein has to prove itself.
By Martin BayerApr, 7 2022
