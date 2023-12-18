A look into the lifecycle of software-defined infrastructure with NTT DATA’s Technology Solutions

Clients are becoming more outcomes-focused, judging the purchasing value of our solutions and services against the value of the outcomes they seek. Technology Solutions’ dominant model revolved around hardware products. Providers sell solutions that clients incorporate into their own operations. While this model is not diminishing, new cloud-based software technologies are changing business needs and competitive realities are giving rise to alternative technology solutions business models. The beauty of software is that it can help connect businesses to business priorities such as profitable growth, better experiences and cost, and optimization.

Software is starting to run through everything from on-premises to remote services and enables automation, analytics, insights and cybersecurity. Vendors pack their software with amazing technologies and capabilities. With so much choice and a variety of software-defined services, the challenge is bringing all the data together into a single, unified platform.

Using a common foundation to cut through a multitude of complexities

Multiple technologies, technology vendors, hardware- and software-driven infrastructure and assets coexist to form an intricate technology landscape. This complexity makes it difficult to achieve the main goals of digital transformation: creating a uniform client experience, a uniform vendor experience, and reaching the right cost structure to achieve this.

NTT DATA enables our clients to navigate this complexity by bringing everything together into one common platform through our Digital Foundation.

Evolving from Uptime support into Software-defined Infrastructure Services

To navigate the change to software-driven infrastructure as part of a larger digital transformation, organizations should consider collaborating with experienced service providers who can manage everything connected to the network, from edge to cloud.

As technology evolves, support services must evolve in tandem. For organizations that want to retain in-house operational control of all or some of their infrastructure, this scenario requires new skills, new tools and new thinking – and the most efficient way forward involves teaming with an experienced service provider.

Over the years, NTT DATA has supported 75% of Fortune 500 organizations with our tried-and-tested traditional support services. Now, to keep pace with rapidly evolving software and infrastructure trends, these have evolved into our Software-defined Infrastructure Services. Our approach covers the entire lifecycle of technology infrastructure, and our software-defined infrastructure platform provides centralized control over multivendor hardware and software.

Choosing sustainability and avoiding a hardware graveyard

By reducing hardware costs and improving resource allocation, software-defined infrastructure also minimizes waste and environmental impact.

With software-defined infrastructure, organizations can move away from investing in hardware. This removes the burden of disposing of technology once it reaches end of life or becomes functional, but energy-inefficient, increasing costs in the long run. Outdated hardware also poses security risks.

For sustainable modernization, organizations should update and replace technology infrastructure and equipment in a way that prioritizes environmental sustainability and resource efficiency. This includes working with service providers that can manage and dispose of these assets correctly.

We’re even looking at innovative ways of measuring and reporting on sustainability gains within our Software-defined Infrastructure Services platform.

Offering visibility, control and faster time to value

With near-real-time insights across your hardware and software assets, combined with our experts’ quarterly recommendations, you’ll be well placed to achieve faster time to value, control costs and improve your return on investment.