CIO50 Australia 2023 nominations extended

The deadline for nominations in this year’s CIO50 Australia has been extended to Friday, May 19.

Now in its eight year, the annual CIO50 Awards will be held as part of the CIO50 Symposium & Awards on June 27 at the ICC in Sydney.

This flagship awards program from CIO Australia is open to senior technology and digital executives who have overall responsibility and control of the ICT vision and direction for their organisation.

This prestigious accolade is open for self-nominations as well as nominations made on behalf of deserving individuals. Nomination submissions can be made online or by downloading the provided Word documents and returning the completed form.

As well as the coveted CIO50 List, this year the awards will present the inaugural Next CIO Award, which will celebrate an emerging ICT leader who is on the pathway to becoming a CIO.

Furthermore, the 2023 CIO50 Awards will introduce four new team awards, recognising IT teams that exemplify excellence in specific areas. These categories include the Culture award, acknowledging teams that foster a positive and innovative work culture; the Customer Value award, commending teams that prioritise delivering value to customers; the Resiliency award, celebrating teams that exhibit resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges; and the Talent award, recognising teams that excel in attracting, developing, and retaining top IT talent.

This year’s event will also mark the second induction of a senior IT leader into the prestigious CIO50 Hall of Fame. The recipient of this honour will be chosen by the judging panel based on their enduring commitment to digital innovation and executive leadership, as well as their impressive track record of success. Last year, Dr. Steve Hodgkinson, chief digital officer with Victoria Police, was recognised as the inaugural inductee, showcasing his outstanding achievements as a technology leader within the Victorian public sector.

With the extended nomination deadline, technology and digital executives are encouraged to seize the opportunity to submit their applications and gain recognition for their valuable contributions to their organisations and the industry as a whole. The CIO50 Australia Awards continue to serve as a platform for acknowledging and celebrating the exceptional talent and innovation within the ICT sector.

Don’t delay. Final deadline for nominations is Friday, May 19.