Huawei Cloud: Accelerating intelligence in Europe, for Europe

The Digital Future in Europe\n\nThe future of European organisations and industries is looking increasingly digital and cloud-centric. According to Foundry\u2019s Digital Business Study 2023, 91% of EMEA organisations have adopted or plan to adopt a digital-first business strategy. At the same time, Foundry\u2019s Cloud Computing Study 2023 found that 71% of EMEA organisations are defaulting to cloud-based services when upgrading or purchasing, while 60% have been accelerating their cloud migrations over the past year.\n\nEMEA organisations expect cloud computing to improve productivity, enable innovation and new product\/service development, and upgrade legacy tech with lower total cost of ownership. 54% of IT Decision Makers also expect to use cloud capabilities to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI)\/Machine Learning (ML) over the next year, which many see as a potential game changer for their industries.\n\nHowever, EMEA organisations are facing challenges in their digital and cloud journeys. 34% reported a lack of the right skill sets, while 29% cited complexity of IT infrastructure as a major hurdle. There were also concerns around data privacy and security, cloud costs, and compliance issues which would need to be addressed before organisations could reap the potential offered by the cloud.\n\nEnabling Industries through Everything as a Service\n\nTo help European industries and organisations overcome these challenges and quickly enable cloud initiatives, Huawei Cloud has adopted a strategy of \u201cEverything as a Service.\u201d This comprises multiple tenets:\n\nLeading innovation in cloud-native, data, and AI\n\nHuawei\u2019s answer to the growing demand for cloud-native as the platform-of-choice for digitalisation is KooVerse: Huawei Cloud's distributed infrastructure of storage, computing, networking, and security resources, designed with a unified architecture on a globally accessible platform to help organisations leverage the latest in cloud-native services and technologies.\n\nTo that point, Huawei is the only founding member of the Cloud-Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) from Asia, due to its consistent investment in developing and improving cloud-native services such as Ubiquitous Cloud-Native Services (UCS), Cloud Container Engine (CCE) Turbo, Cloud Container Instance (CCI), and CCE AutoPilot. In the Netherlands, these services helped 433, the world\u2019s biggest football community, improve production efficiency and reduce costs by 25%.\n\nOn the data side, GuassDB is the result of 20 years of experience developing databases. Huawei\u2019s next-generation distributed cloud database is designed for high availability and security, performance and flexibility. GaussDB has been widely used in banking, insurance, securities, and energy.\n\nTailoring AI for Industries\n\nBuilding on its \u201cAI for Industries\u201d strategy, Huawei Cloud designed Pangu pre-trained AI models, tailored for a range of industries including finance, government, manufacturing, mining, meteorology, and railways.\n\n\u201cHuawei Cloud Pangu models will empower everyone from every industry with an intelligent assistant,\u201d says Zhang Ping'an, Huawei's Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Cloud, \u201cand help to reshape all industries with AI.\u201d\n\nIn the field of meteorology, the Pangu weather model has become the first to achieve better precision than state-of-the-art numerical weather prediction methods, with a prediction speed several orders of magnitude faster. Consider how the Pangu model was able to predict a 10-day typhoon trajectory in 10 seconds against five hours using current methods. These ground-breaking results were published in the July edition of the scientific journal Nature. In pharmaceutical R&D, the Pangu drug molecule model has drastically shortened lead compound discovery cycles from years to a single month, while achieving a 70% reduction of costs.\n\nBuilding Trust in the Cloud\n\nAddressing a key concern for EMEA IT leaders, Huawei Cloud has more than 120 security and compliance certifications, including C5 certification with zero deviation. Huawei Cloud provides compliance consulting and security services, while Huawei\u2019s Compliance Compass platform helps users ensure security and compliance.\n\nTo help build trust in cloud services in the EU, Huawei Cloud works with SCOPE Europe and EU Cloud CoC to contribute to the Third Country Transfers Module and GDPR Compliance Standards. Huawei Cloud has also released white papers to share its expertise on privacy protection, data security and cloud security, and is a Board Member of the EU Cloud Code of Conduct General Assembly.\n\nHuawei Cloud sees stability and reliability as critical lifelines. Deterministic Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) offers service availability of over 99.99%, with recovery four times faster than industry average. In addition, Huawei Cloud offers a three-level support system, deploying five service teams in Europe, and a series of 24\/7 support centers worldwide. \n\nBringing Local to a Global Ecosystem\n\nAs a global cloud service provider, Huawei Cloud offers expertise and experience in digitalisation and globalisation, as well as ecosystem capabilities to help partners expand into global markets. A leading Chinese car brand was able to earn compliance certification and deploy their solution in one month to get their business up and running in Europe. Huawei Cloud also supports French manufacturers with resources to expand in China.\n\nComplementing globalisation, Huawei Cloud also offers localisation experience and access to local and global partners through the \u201cGo Cloud, Grow Cloud\u201d ecosystem. \u201cWe share capabilities and success with our partners,\u201d says Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service. \u201cOnly when the local ecosystem grows, can digital transformation grow, in a healthy and sustainable way.\u201d\n\nThe number of Huawei Cloud partners in Europe has grown 400% in 2023 alone, with a five-fold growth in the number of partner solutions. Over the next five years, Huawei Cloud aims to support 1,000 European startups to grow on cloud, further building innovation within the ecosystem.\n\nContributing to the Cloud for Good\n\nBesides digital ecosystems, Huawei Cloud is using its cloud and AI expertise to help protect Europe\u2019s rich natural ecosystems and species. For global environmental protection organisations such as IUCN and Rainforest Connection, ICT is becoming a crucial tool to protect forests, wetlands, and oceans in countries like Italy, Norway and Ireland.\n\nIn Norway, for example, the population of Atlantic Salmon has been declining rapidly, under threat from an invasive species: humpback salmon. The humpback has disrupted food chains, introduced diseases, and upset the natural balance of native ecosystems. Huawei\u2019s AI solution is helping to save Norway's endangered Atlantic Salmon by identifying humpback salmon with an accuracy of up to 91%, so they can be blocked from entering upstream channels.\n\nA European Future with Huawei\n\nSince 2016, Huawei Cloud has worked with partners to serve more than 3,000 European organisations across a range of industries. By continuing to invest in innovation and trust while leveraging local and global expertise, Huawei Cloud will continue to be a reliable partner in Europe, for Europe, creating new value for industries and accelerating intelligence with the "Everything as a Service" strategy.