Effective IT cost optimization starts with internal alignment

Great leaders know that how they get results is just as important as getting the results themselves. In this time of economic turmoil, there is no greater truth. Companies are compelled to undertake unthinkable measures to ensure viability, while maintaining the confidence of employees, customers, shareholders, and partners.

A critical component of most companys' COVID-19 response strategies is the conservation of cash, which may include, among other levers, cost reduction initiatives. Companies will naturally revert to existing operating models to drive these initiatives, but experienced leaders know that the scale and velocity of the initiatives will require a much higher degree of internal engagement and alignment to produce an effective outcome.

Most importantly, these leaders will avoid the natural tendency to apply immediate pressure to their vendor partners before they understand their companys' objectives and establish internal alignment.

Cost optimization begins internally

The concept is easy, but for many, execution is very hard. Cost optimization initiatives are cross-functional efforts and require an understanding of each stakeholder’s priorities and objectives. Experienced leaders know that how they navigate their organizations during this time will directly impact the results produced and the perceived effectiveness of their team.