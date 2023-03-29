The SAP Innovation Awards 2023 Finalists Have been Selected

First and foremost, on behalf of SAP, we would like to thank all the SAP Innovation Awards 2023 participants for their hard work showcasing the many ways they are delivering impact within their businesses! We are truly grateful for and inspired by all the incredible submissions received this year. This is the perfect opportunity to share an inside look at the judging process, announce our esteemed finalists, and provide a preview for what is next!

Judging process

This year’s awards represent our greatest yet, as we are celebrating our 10th anniversary with 10 categories:

10 th Anniversary Superstar

Anniversary Superstar Sustainability Hero

Industry Leader

Partner Paragon

Transformation Titan

Cutting-Edge Genius

Business Innovator

Experience Wizard

Adoption Champion

Services Supernova

Being selected as a finalist in the SAP Innovation Awards is an incredible accomplishment on its own—it takes a wealth of ingenuity and perseverance. Entries are evaluated based on three main criteria:

Use Case Creativity: how compelling or disruptive the use case is

how compelling or disruptive the use case is Tangible Outcomes: the magnitude of the outcome, impact on individuals and society, and significance of the quantified results

the magnitude of the outcome, impact on individuals and society, and significance of the quantified results Intelligent Enterprise: how well the entry demonstrates the company’s journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise

What makes being selected as a finalist even more remarkable is how competitive it is. In total, we published 227 submissions, now visible on the Awards website, and of those only 70 were selected as finalists.

Celebrating the Finalists

SAP

On that note, I would like to give a very well-deserved “Congratulations!” to all the finalists celebrated above! I encourage everyone to check out their submissions here. I must say, these are truly among the most impressive entries we have received over the years. As I’ve said before, but it’s worth restating, their stories have inspired us. Once you read their stories, I know you will draw inspiration from them too.

The winners announcement is rapidly approaching!

The winners will be announced on April 12, 2023! Out of the 70 finalists, the winners’ judging panel will narrow it down to 30 entries to be crowned as winners of the 2023 Innovation Awards.

The winners will be globally recognized as innovators, earn bragging rights, and be featured in numerous promotional opportunities such as podcasts, media interviews, CIO.com blogs, speaking opportunities, and a whole lot more! They will also receive a Sapphire Orlando 2023 pass or a $1,000 SAP4Good Voucher for a charitable donation.

You can always check out the SAP Innovation Awards website for more information. Once again, a big thank you to all the Innovation Awards participants, and we wish all our finalists the best of luck. Stay tuned for the big announcement coming in April!