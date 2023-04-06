Empowering the Edge: Five Best Practices to Unlock Manufacturing Potential

Across the manufacturing industry, innovation is happening at the edge. Edge computing allows manufacturers to process data closer to the source where it is being generated, rather than sending it offsite to a cloud or data center for analysis and response. \n\nFor an industry defined by machinery and supply chains, this comes as no surprise. The proliferation of smart equipment, robotics and AI-powered devices designed for the manufacturing sector underscores the value edge presents to manufacturers. \n\nYet, when surveyed, a significant gap appears between organizations that recognize the value of edge computing (94%) and those who are currently running mature edge strategies (10%). Running edge devices and smart-manufacturing machines does not always mean there is a fully functioning edge strategy in place. \n\nWhy the gap? \n\nWhat is holding back successful edge implementation in an industry that clearly recognizes its benefits?\n\nThe very same survey mentioned above suggests that complexity is to blame-- with 85% of respondents saying that a simpler path to edge operations is needed. \n\nWhat specifically do these complexities consist of? Top among them is: \n\nCombined, these challenges are holding back the manufacturing sector today, limiting edge ROI (return on investment), time to market and competitiveness across a critical economic sector. \n\nAs organizations aspire toward transformation, they must find\u00a0a holistic approach\u00a0to simplifying\u2014and reaping the benefits of \u2014 smart factory initiatives at the edge.\n\nBuild a Simpler Edge \n\nWhat does\u00a0a holistic approach\u00a0to manufacturing edge initiatives look like? It begins with these best practices:\u00a0\n\nDon\u2019t\u00a0go it alone\n\nThe best way to apply these practices is to start with a tested solution designed specifically for manufacturing edge applications. Let your solution partner provide much of the edge expertise your organization may not possess internally. A partner who has successfully developed, tested and deployed edge manufacturing solutions for a wide variety of use cases will help you avoid costly mistakes and reduce time to value along the way. \n\nYou\u00a0don\u2019t\u00a0need to be an industry expert to know that the manufacturing sector is highly competitive and\u00a0data-driven. Every bit of information, every insight matters and can mean the difference between success or failure.\u00a0\n\nProduct design and quality, plant performance and safety, team productivity and retention, customer preferences and satisfaction \u2014 are all contained in your edge data. Your ability to access and understand that data depends entirely on the practices you adopt today. \n\nDigitally transforming edge operations is essential to maintaining and growing your competitive advantage moving forward.\n\nA trusted advisor at the edge\n\nDell has been designing and testing edge manufacturing solutions for over a decade, with customers that include\u00a0Ericsson,\u00a0McLaren,\u00a0Linde\u00a0and the\u00a0Laboratory for Machine Tools at Aachen University.\u00a0\n\nYou can learn more about our approach to edge solutions for the manufacturing sector, featuring Intel\u00ae Xeon\u00ae processors, at\u00a0Dell Manufacturing Solutions. The latest 4th\u00a0Gen Intel\u00ae Xeon\u00ae Scalable processors have built-in AI acceleration for edge workloads \u2013 with up to 10x higher PyTorch real-time inference performance with built-in Intel\u00ae Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel\u00ae AMX) (BF16) vs. the prior generation (FP32)1.