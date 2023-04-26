Congratulations to the 10th anniversary SAP Innovation Awards 2023 winners!

In April 1972, entrepreneurs Dietmar Hopp, Hasso Plattner, Claus Wellenreuther, Klaus Tschira, and Hans-Werner Hector started an amazing innovation journey, which culminated in SAP\u2019s 50th anniversary celebration in 2022.\n\nTogether with our customers and partners, we are happy to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the SAP Innovation Awards. This award program extends the co-founders\u2019 vision to create positive economic, environmental, and social impact; help the world run better; and improve people\u2019s lives. From the very beginning, this program has recognized the achievements of future-minded organizations and individuals with fresh perspectives that have harnessed the power of the latest SAP products and technologies to achieve:\n\nThe SAP Innovation Awards celebrate customers and partners who are exploring new ideas and business models to deliver real-world innovation: \n\nThis year, we received and published over 220 awards submissions that were filled with inspiring and innovative use cases. Our judges selected 30 outstanding submissions as winners across 10 categories from among the 70 finalists that were announced last month. \n\nWith immense pleasure and pride, I\u2019m excited to announce the 30 winners of our 10th Anniversary SAP Innovation Awards for 2023!\n\nWe thank all the individuals and teams who participated in the SAP Innovation Awards 2023, along with our judges. I personally look forward to the road ahead with our SAP ecosystem of customers and partners to positively impact this ever-changing and often unpredictable market.\n\nInnovation, digital transformation, and agility continue to play a big role in helping manage successful outcomes for our customers.\n\nVisit the SAP Innovation Award website to read more about the winners, honorable mentions, finalists, and participants and to learn more about the SAP Innovation Awards program.