Congratulations to the 10th anniversary SAP Innovation Awards 2023 winners!

In April 1972, entrepreneurs Dietmar Hopp, Hasso Plattner, Claus Wellenreuther, Klaus Tschira, and Hans-Werner Hector started an amazing innovation journey, which culminated in SAP’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2022.

Together with our customers and partners, we are happy to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the SAP Innovation Awards. This award program extends the co-founders’ vision to create positive economic, environmental, and social impact; help the world run better; and improve people’s lives.



From the very beginning, this program has recognized the achievements of future-minded organizations and individuals with fresh perspectives that have harnessed the power of the latest SAP products and technologies to achieve:

Sustainability and purpose by creating opportunities to accelerate climate action, regenerative economies, and prosperous communities.

and purpose by creating opportunities to accelerate climate action, regenerative economies, and prosperous communities. Optimization by reinventingthe management of resources, including people, products, raw materials, and capital.

by reinventingthe management of resources, including people, products, raw materials, and capital. Data-driven decision-making by enabling effective business processes and real-time information flows across business networks, supply chains, and value chains.



The SAP Innovation Awards celebrate customers and partners who are exploring new ideas and business models to deliver real-world innovation:

Empowering Women-Owned Businesses : WEConnect International helps women-owned organizations gain access to over US$3 billion in global purchasing power.

: WEConnect International helps women-owned organizations gain access to over US$3 billion in global purchasing power. Digital Transformation Scales Equitable Opportunities : MOD Pizza automates and enables their new-hire processes to efficiently onboard 1000 new hires each month.

: MOD Pizza automates and enables their new-hire processes to efficiently onboard 1000 new hires each month. Scientific Predictions to Increase Sustainability: Jumbo Supermarkten is committed to forecasting the hourly customer demand of products and rolling it out to hundreds of stores.





This year, we received and published over 220 awards submissions that were filled with inspiring and innovative use cases. Our judges selected 30 outstanding submissions as winners across 10 categories from among the 70 finalists that were announced last month.

With immense pleasure and pride, I’m excited to announce the 30 winners of our 10th Anniversary SAP Innovation Awards for 2023!

SAP

We thank all the individuals and teams who participated in the SAP Innovation Awards 2023, along with our judges. I personally look forward to the road ahead with our SAP ecosystem of customers and partners to positively impact this ever-changing and often unpredictable market.

Innovation, digital transformation, and agility continue to play a big role in helping manage successful outcomes for our customers.

Visit the SAP Innovation Award website to read more about the winners, honorable mentions, finalists, and participants and to learn more about the SAP Innovation Awards program.