Workforce analytics: Measuring employee productivity in the agile era

As IT departments walk the tightrope between boosting business outcomes and managing costs, it’s become more crucial than ever for CIOs to gauge the productivity of their staff. How did Bob and Jill perform in the value stream while delivering product X to the business?

There’s just one catch: CIOs have long lacked efficient mechanisms to do this. In a digital era drenched with tech that enables us to hail rides, control lights and file expense reports from a smartphone, most CIOs can’t accurately measure the productivity and quality of the contributions of their staffs.

While many IT leaders are addressing this data gap with do-it-yourself (DIY) approaches, startups are producing so-called “workforce analytics” tools to help mitigate the issue.

Equating employee workflows to server workloads